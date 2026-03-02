American pilot after his plane crashed in Kuwait - ejected safely - 3 jets downed by friendly fire - pilots rescued

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American pilot after his plane crashed in Kuwait.
Update:
Three American pilots ejected in Kuwait, which indicates that the Americans lost at least 3 aircraft to "friendly fire". 2 men, 1 woman pilot
Update verified: The official US representative confirmed that an American F-15 aircraft was shot down in Kuwait as a result of "friendly fire".
I went ahead and posted the pilot, crash video posted this morning. Moment of hit, silent and wouldn't work.
Here's the description of the silent video:
The F-15E that crashed in Kuwait today lost control immediately after an explosion. Moreover, in the first chronicle of the crash, there was a suspicious cloud, as if from an explosion.
Apparently, it's a classic case of "friendly fire".