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Trương Xưa Phố Cũ An Lộc trước 1972
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0 view • May 08, 2020
Hình ảnh Bình Long trước 1972.
Nhạc
1. Trường cũ tình xưa-Duy Khánh-Hương Lan thu âm trước 1975
2.Hạ buồn-Hoành Oanh thu âm trước1975
3. Phượng hồng thu âm trước 1975
4. Quê me-Thu Hồ - Hoành Oanh thu âm trước 1975
5. Bến Xuân -Văn Cao -Thùy Dương - từ Asia
6. Hoa soan bên thềm cũ-
7. Đoàn người lữ thứ-Diễm Liên -Y Phương Lê Quốc Tuấn
Nhạc
1. Trường cũ tình xưa-Duy Khánh-Hương Lan thu âm trước 1975
2.Hạ buồn-Hoành Oanh thu âm trước1975
3. Phượng hồng thu âm trước 1975
4. Quê me-Thu Hồ - Hoành Oanh thu âm trước 1975
5. Bến Xuân -Văn Cao -Thùy Dương - từ Asia
6. Hoa soan bên thềm cũ-
7. Đoàn người lữ thứ-Diễm Liên -Y Phương Lê Quốc Tuấn
Keywords
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