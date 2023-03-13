Create New Account
Knocking on Heaven's Door | Raign | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Published 21 hours ago |

This is my favorite version of this song and I’m still knocking on Heaven’s Door!

LYRICS:

Mama take this badge from me

I can’t use it anymore

It’s getting dark too dark to see

I feel I’m knockin’ on heaven’s door


Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

O, oh…

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door


Mama put my guns in the ground

I can’t shoot them anymore

A cold black cloud is comin’ around

And I feel I’m knockin’ on heaven’s door


Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Feels like I’m

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Feels like I’m

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

O, oh…

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door


Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Feels like I’m

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door


Mama, tell me

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Feels like I’m

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

O, oh…

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

O, oh…

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door


Feels like I’m

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door


Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: (Matt 7:7)

For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened. (Matt 7:8)

