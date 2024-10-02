Stone Hobbit’s Masonic Family Sexual Grooming, Trauma, Authorities and Cover-Up – Part 1 of 3

Stone Hobbit's website is https://www.stonehobbit.com/, Stone is a navigator of multi-dimensional transmutation, shared her traumatic experiences, including being trafficked as a child and subjected to satanic rituals and pedophilia. She detailed her encounters with various entities, including Greys and reptilians, and their roles in her life. Stone Hobbit discussed the hybridization program, the emotional impact of her experiences, and the importance of understanding and managing one's energy and emotions. She emphasized the need for full disclosure and the complex nature of interactions with extraterrestrial beings, highlighting the importance of respect and awareness in navigating these encounters.





Thank you to April for making the thumbnail.





Outline





Introduction and Background of Stone Hobbit

• Brian Ruhe welcomes everyone to the meeting and introduces Stone Hobbit, who is an experiencer.

• Stone Hobbit introduces herself and explains her role as a navigator of multi-dimensional transmutation, helping people find their higher awareness.

• Stone Hobbit shares her background, including suffering from various anxieties, PTSD, and being part of a masonic family involved in a pedophile cult.

• She describes her experiences of being trafficked as a child, subjected to sexual abuse, and the impact of these traumas on her life.





Family Dynamics and Trauma

• Stone Hobbit reveals that her parents were involved in satanic rituals and that she was groomed into the organization.

• She discusses the genetic manipulations and medical experiments her family has undergone over the years.

• Stone Hobbit describes her ability to leave her body during traumatic experiences and the development of a two-way mirror to communicate with other beings.

• She talks about the threats and programs she faced when she started speaking out about her experiences.

Authorities and Cover-Up

• Brian asks if the authorities were protecting Stone Hobbit's father and grandfather.

• Stone Hobbit confirms that the authorities were aware of the situation and did nothing to change it, calling it "cover and condoning."

• She explains her perception of the authorities as part of the problem and her belief in the importance of awareness and action.

• Stone Hobbit shares her experiences with night terrors and the physical and emotional toll of her traumas.





Night Terrors and Spiritual Awakening

• Stone Hobbit describes her night terrors and the physical and emotional impact they have on her.

• She talks about her ability to step out of her physicality during these terrors and the support she receives from other beings.

• Stone Hobbit discusses her spiritual awakening and the importance of forgiveness and justice.

• She emphasizes the need to be aware of one's actions and the impact they have on others to avoid creating negative karma.





Medical and Psychological Challenges

• Stone Hobbit shares her experiences with the medical and psychological industries, including being physically and psychologically damaged by treatments.

• She describes her journey of learning to manage her day-to-day life and the tools she has developed to cope with her traumas.

• Stone Hobbit talks about her involvement in various groups and the physicality of the groups she was part of.

• She mentions her efforts to change her perception and the importance of finding beauty and justice within herself.





Negative Entities and Energy Harvesting

• Brian asks about negative entities and their role in energy harvesting.

• Stone Hobbit describes her experiences with shadow beings and reptilian entities, including their involvement in rituals and energy harvesting.

• She explains the impact of these entities on her health and the importance of breaking their control.

• Stone Hobbit discusses the importance of understanding one's ancestral and personal traumas to break free from negative influences.

Meditation and Protection Practices

• Brian inquires about Stone Hobbit's meditation practices and how she protects herself.

• Stone Hobbit shares her approach to meditation, including using daily activities like vacuuming and cleaning as a form of meditation.

• She describes her current project of building an energy circle for protection.

• Stone Hobbit emphasizes the importance of being aware of one's surroundings and the beings that show themselves.





ET Encounters and Orbs

• Stone Hobbit talks about her encounters with UFOs, orbs, and other ETs, including her experiences with shadow beings and reptilian entities.

• She describes the different types of orbs she has seen and their significance.

• Stone Hobbit shares her belief that some orbs are living entities from other dimensions.

• She discusses the importance of respect and the complex relationship between humans and ETs.