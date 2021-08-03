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CoV-2 from the lab? What the scientific literature reveals
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261 views • August 03, 2021
In addition to the program "Illegal Bioweapons Research", this broadcast publishes further research results by biologist Doerte Donker. In it, she reveals that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could be man-made. Or how else to explain that a man-made coronavirus hybrid with the current SARS-CoV-2 virus has a 93% match in the gene sequences?
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