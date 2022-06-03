© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She fought Mandatory Vaccination & Won
Follow
1
Share
Report
171 views • June 03, 2022
In 2012/2013, Olivia Hudok was faced with a choice. She could compromise her beliefs and get a newly mandated booster vaccination or sit out her senior year of high school. She chose the latter but fought the unlawful policy and became the only non-vaccinated senior in the state to graduate. This is her story with a snippet of her valedictory commencement speech. What if all people had Olivia's faith and courage? Because a legal and lawful means of remedy and relief from government tyranny has been established for all Americans. www.hudok.info
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.