Why some people hate the truth. 3-27-26

First Corinthians chapter 1 verse 28 states that God chooses, “things that are not, to bring to nothing things that are.” First the “things that are”, Genesis chapter 6 verse 5 states, “The LORD saw that wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” Then Genesis chapter 8 verse 21 states, “the imagination of man’s heart is evil from his youth.” So, as I see it God has to call out good things to fight the continuous evil of man. How the war of good and evil began on earth First John chapter 3 verse 8 states, “The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the works of the devil.”

This continuous evil of mankind is as God sees things. For instance, all of us have passed a hungry or thirsty person without helping them. Matthew chapter 25 verse 42 states, “for I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty you gave me no drink.” Then Matthew chapter 25 verse 45 states, referring to not helping someone in need of food and drink, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it not to one of the least of these, you did it not to me. And they will go away to eternal punishment.” Good thing God brought forth the age of grace.

And finally, Paul who always writes to believers says in Galatians chapter 4 verse 6, “And because you are sons, God has sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, crying Abba! Father! So, through God you are no longer a slave but a son, and if a son then an heir.” Have a great day.

John 8/44, “You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your fathers desires. He was a murderer from the beginning and has nothing to do with the truth, because there is no truth in him.”

Romans 10/9, “if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”