KIEV THREATENED BY NEW RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE IN KHARKIV

A series of heavy Russian strikes have destroyed Ukrainian military facilities in the tactical rear areas since the evening of July 1.

In response to the massive Ukrainian shelling in the border Belgorod region, a series of precision strikes were launched on the Ukrainian military in the city of Kharkiv and the surrounding region.

A precision missile strike destroyed some military facilities in the town of Merefa on the southwestern outskirts of Kharkiv.

Another Russian missile strike destroyed the headquarters of the Ukrainian Starobilsk operational group in the village of Lesnaya Stenka south of Kupyansk.

Another large explosion thundered in the town of Druzhkovka located south of Kramatorsk. Presumably, the Russian missile strike destroyed Ukrainian military warehouses.

Meanwhile, Russian troops maintain the military initiative along the entire front and are advancing in different directions.

Volchansk remains the main battlefield in the Kharkiv region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue attempts to counterattack in the center of the town and on its eastern outskirts. The attacks across the local river are thwarted by Russian counter-fire and result in heavy losses.

Ukrainian reserves are pounded by Russian heavy bombs, including by the upgraded FAB-3000.

The Ukrainian command is forced to redeploy the exhausted battalions, recently withdrawn for reinforcements and rearming, back to the battlefield. In particular, units of the 57th separate motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recently withdrawn to the rear, were thrown back into the battle. New mixed assault groups are being formed from the remnants of the old units that have suffered losses.

According to reports from the front, many foreign mercenaries have recently entered the battles in Volchansk.

At the same time, the Russian army is advancing, surrounding the town from the southwestern direction. Russian assault forces have recently crossed the Seversky Donets River and gained new foothold on the Ukrainian coast near the village of Bugrovatka.

The Russian army is close to fully liberating the Luhansk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian Army is currently in control of about 1% of its territory. In the case of a Russian breakthrough, Kiev will suffer yet another media blow. What is more important is that the Ukrainian military is threatened by another Russian assault in the area of Kupyansk, which will mean a Russian offensive on the Kharkiv region from new direction. Over the past day alone, the Russian army took control of about 3 square kilometers in the area and approached the outskirts of Stelmahovka. This is the last settlement in the LPR, which is still under Ukrainian control.

At the same time, Russian troops continue attacks near Myasozharovka, which ties down significant Ukrainian forces in the area.

The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Stepovaya Novoselovka, which paves the way for a further Russian offensive towards Kupyansk from the southeast.

https://southfront.press/new-russian-offensive-in-kharkiv/