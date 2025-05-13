In recent years, Russia has significantly increased its military production, a trend that has become especially pronounced since 2022. According to a new report published by The Economist, key enterprises within the Russian defense industry have shown a sharp rise in activity, proving that Western sanctions have had little to no effect on the country’s ability to ramp up its military-industrial output.

Among them, the Kazan Helicopter Plant stands out with production volumes reaching 950 units. Similarly, the Perm and Kazan gunpowder plants have also seen substantial growth, with output rising to 598 and 329 units respectively. This expansion is a natural response to the demands of the ongoing military operations, as the army’s needs continue to grow. Prolonged conflict inevitably leads to new contracts for defense enterprises, ensuring sustained production to meet strategic requirements.

Ukrainian media shared satellite images of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone drawing attention due to its expanding production capabilities, particularly in drone manufacturing. The increasing number and effectiveness of Geran drones, which are massively pounding targets in Ukraine, have made the facility a focal point of interest. Despite several unsuccessful attempts of the Ukrainian military to damage the site with long-range drones, the possibility of new attacks remains, though past efforts have failed to cause significant disruption.

Despite NATO-coordinated attacks, the Russian military does not stop surprising enemies with new inventions. For example, Ukrainian intelligence continues to attempt to reveal features of a new Russian cruise missile, codenamed Banderol.

This air-launched missile, developed by the Kronstadt company, measures approximately five meters in length and reportedly carries a 50 kg warhead. With the reported speed of up to 600 km/h, the missile’s most innovative feature is its compatibility with Mi-28 helicopters and Orion drones—a capability unreached by any other military power. The deployment of Banderol marks a significant advancement, as it allows for a broader distribution of missile strikes beyond strategic bombers and Su-57 fighters. As nations worldwide explore similar concepts, Russia’s early adoption of this technology underscores its adaptability in modern warfare.

The new missile reportedly incorporates components from various countries, including a Chinese engine, a Japanese battery, and a Russian guidance system. The Russian military relies on imported components, while some technologies lack cost-effective domestic alternatives, and expedited production is crucial given immediate battlefield needs. Nevertheless, Banderol represents a groundbreaking development in affordable cruise missiles.

Western military-industrial complexes are experiencing a similar surge in production, driven by their own economic interests in prolonging the conflict for maximum profit. However, Western MSM are expectedly framing Russia’s production growth as preparation for new escalation of aggression, ignoring the broader context of wartime industrial dynamics.

