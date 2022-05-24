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The Similarity That Humans and Cars Share #shorts
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30 views • May 24, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://studio.youtube.com/video/1Qa7qYUxzx4/edit
Humans and cars are more similar than you think! 🚗|
On my recent field trip to the Museum of Osteology and my wife, I noticed a handful of exciting things.
One of these observations includes realizing that the human skeleton shares a SIMILAR role with a car chassis as it enables people, animals, and even cars to move and perform various functions.
Do you agree with this observation? Let us know in the comments.
https://studio.youtube.com/video/1Qa7qYUxzx4/edit
Humans and cars are more similar than you think! 🚗|
On my recent field trip to the Museum of Osteology and my wife, I noticed a handful of exciting things.
One of these observations includes realizing that the human skeleton shares a SIMILAR role with a car chassis as it enables people, animals, and even cars to move and perform various functions.
Do you agree with this observation? Let us know in the comments.
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