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QUO WARRANTO BY WHAT AUTHORITY with Dr Stephen Pidgeon, Fmr 2nd LT. Scott Bennett & Jessica Knock
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
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On “Answer’s for our Time” with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Fmr 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett and Jessica Knock we discuss how to uphold your rights in law, especially British and American “common law” standing against governmental mandatory agendas, with relevance also for our European audience.

“Quo Warranto” is a prerogative writ requiring the person to who it is directed to show what authority they have for exercising their right and power they claim to hold.”


STAY CONNECTED with Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts, Jessica & Shane Knock, Dr. Stephen Pidgeon & Fmr 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jessicaknock (Full UNCENSORED content available)

Cepher Publishing Group: You can find us under "Playlists" section: Eatin' Wild Honey and Locusts with Jessica Knock and Dr. P
https://youtube.com/channel/UCQ-Z70vt_ge1UVEdTA-6Aw


 Sources discussed in Program Provided by Dr. S Pidgeon: "ed" Vol.1 & 2 Dr. Stephen Pidgeon. Bouvier's Law Dictionary Vol. 1: Adapted to the Constitution and Laws of the United States of America And of the Several States of the American Union https://a.co/d/eCVgWC9


 Bouvier's Law Dictionary Vol. 11: Adapted to the Constitution and Laws of the United States of America And of the Several States of the American Union https://a.co/d/1WAWKah

https://en.unesco.org/about-us/legal-affairs/universal-declaration-bioethics-and-human-rights 18 U.S. Code § 241 - Conspiracy against rights | U.S. Code | US Law ...

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/241 18 U.S. Code § 242 - Deprivation of rights under color of law
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/242
(DEPRIV.RIG HTS.MASKS.QUO.Warranro)

www.cepher.net -Resources - Stephen Pidgeon's Blogs Scroll - On the Mark of the Beast - Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Keywords
vaccinationmandatoryneedleslegal rightsdeprivation of rightsbioethicsquo warrantoby what authorityright and powermandatory agendayour rights and powerbouviers lawconstitution of law
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