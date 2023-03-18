Journey of a mission pilot - Daniel Lui - PAMAS

Awhile back Jonathan got to chat with Daniel Lui, a mission pilot working with PAMAS in the Philippines. Daniel shares his testimony of the journey God brought him on to become a mission pilot in the foreign missionfield.





To learn more about PAMAS visit Pamasmission.org

Daniel's blog: http://pilot4him.blogspot.com/





