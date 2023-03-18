Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Journey of a mission pilot - Daniel Lui - PAMAS
8 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published Yesterday |

Awhile back Jonathan got to chat with Daniel Lui, a mission pilot working with PAMAS in the Philippines. Daniel shares his testimony of the journey God brought him on to become a mission pilot in the foreign missionfield.


To learn more about PAMAS visit Pamasmission.org

Daniel's blog: http://pilot4him.blogspot.com/


Let us know what you think in the comments below! And if you have any questions for us, please feel free to ask!


Subscribe if you want to join us on our journey! / @missionviewfinder


If you enjoyed this video please give it a thumbs up! :)


Let's connect! (We share encouraging spiritual content)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/missionview...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/missionviewfind

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket