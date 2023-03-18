Journey of a mission pilot - Daniel Lui - PAMAS

Awhile back Jonathan got to chat with Daniel Lui, a mission pilot working with PAMAS in the Philippines. Daniel shares his testimony of the journey God brought him on to become a mission pilot in the foreign missionfield.
To learn more about PAMAS visit Pamasmission.org
Daniel's blog: http://pilot4him.blogspot.com/
Let us know what you think in the comments below! And if you have any questions for us, please feel free to ask!
Subscribe if you want to join us on our journey! / @missionviewfinder
If you enjoyed this video please give it a thumbs up! :)
Let's connect! (We share encouraging spiritual content)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/missionview...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/missionviewfind
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.