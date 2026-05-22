Sodium-Ion Batteries: The End of the Lithium Era?

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- Volkswagen-backed Gotion launched Gnascent sodium-ion batteries, beginning gigawatt-scale production during 2026, targeting EVs globally commercially.
- Three specialized variants improve energy density, extreme-cold performance, safety, and lifetime home-storage durability significantly worldwide.
- Home-storage batteries withstand nail penetration, operate safely across temperatures, and deliver twenty-thousand charging cycles reliably.
- Article claims sodium-ion batteries enable affordable off-grid independence while reducing lithium-related flammability concerns dramatically everywhere.
- American opposition blocked Gotion factories, leaving China dominating sodium-ion manufacturing, innovation, and future energy infrastructure.
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