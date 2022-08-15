Faith & Liberty #42 - Here To Remind You - w/ Jake Spinney (Veterans 4 Freedom)

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Faith & Liberty #42 - Streamed live on June 16th, 2022.
Some individuals are here to remind you that the True North is not just supposed to be free, but also strong. Our guest tonight Jake Spinney is one such individual, representing many others in Veterans 4 Freedom.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/