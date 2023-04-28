Create New Account
Comparing 5mp+8mp fisheye Cams with passing Jet - Review - The Out There Channel April2023
TheOutThereChannel
#planespotting #jet #camera A short review and compare video of Day and Night of a New 4K Colour Night vision camera from Aliexpress China thats waterproof and can aim at the sun without issues and can zoom using software to see details of high flying Jet. In Christchurch New Zealand

skyplanescamerajetsonywatchingwaterproofaliexpressuapsnightvisionfisheyeplanespotting

