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Nils Melzer - United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture - examines the case of Julian Assange (MIRRORED)
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154 views • February 17, 2020
Nils Melzer - United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture - examines the case of Julian Assange (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel acTVism Munich at:-
https://youtu.be/FQrlJOk2YMo
✔ More videos coming on this topic. Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/aMkRjb
In this speech Nils Melzer, a United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture & Professor of international law at the University of Glasgow, talks about the case of Julian Assange. This speech was recorded on the 4th of February 2020 at the Royal National Hotel in London in a public rally organized by the "Don't Extradite Assange Campaign."
To read the transcript of this video: https://bit.ly/3bNgllU
Here is the full list of our videos on this topic:
► Interview with Assange's Father:
https://youtu.be/roiyDkNbOkc
► Richard Burgon's speech:
https://youtu.be/yhSnZ91VcyU
► Interview with Nils Melzer:
https://youtu.be/f9KRxF9oVxQ
►Tariq Ali's speech:
https://youtu.be/h_KPqLHAGuE
► Jennifer Robinson's speech:
https://youtu.be/gfBHcxK5HkQ
► Don't Extradite Assange Report:
https://youtu.be/AqEz3y4cn0Y
► Kristinn Hrafnsson's speech:
https://youtu.be/KeFPSQVqwPI
► Abby Martin, Snowden, Chomsky, Jill Stein, Varoufakis, Horvat & Richter Respond:
https://youtu.be/39IUOeQvaOw
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For our German viewers // Für unsere deutschen Zuschauer:
Für Community-Übersetzungen sind wir stets dankbar. Bitte schicken Sie die Übersetzung zur Korrektur an uns, nach der wir diese dann ins Video einpflegen werden. Bitte haben Sie Verständnis.
Citation of YouTube Thumbnail:
Author: UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe
Link: https://news.un.org/en/story/2019/05/1039581
Note: acTVism Munich is a non-profit, volunteer-based and independent media organization. No copyright harm or infringement is intended. All content produced by acTVism Munich is for educational and commercial purposes. In case copyright or license were not properly stated, please contact us via [email protected] and we shall take down or change the citation according to the author's wishes.
#wikileaks #julianassange #assange #nilsmelzer
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from You Tube channel acTVism Munich at:-
https://youtu.be/FQrlJOk2YMo
✔ More videos coming on this topic. Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/aMkRjb
In this speech Nils Melzer, a United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture & Professor of international law at the University of Glasgow, talks about the case of Julian Assange. This speech was recorded on the 4th of February 2020 at the Royal National Hotel in London in a public rally organized by the "Don't Extradite Assange Campaign."
To read the transcript of this video: https://bit.ly/3bNgllU
Here is the full list of our videos on this topic:
► Interview with Assange's Father:
https://youtu.be/roiyDkNbOkc
► Richard Burgon's speech:
https://youtu.be/yhSnZ91VcyU
► Interview with Nils Melzer:
https://youtu.be/f9KRxF9oVxQ
►Tariq Ali's speech:
https://youtu.be/h_KPqLHAGuE
► Jennifer Robinson's speech:
https://youtu.be/gfBHcxK5HkQ
► Don't Extradite Assange Report:
https://youtu.be/AqEz3y4cn0Y
► Kristinn Hrafnsson's speech:
https://youtu.be/KeFPSQVqwPI
► Abby Martin, Snowden, Chomsky, Jill Stein, Varoufakis, Horvat & Richter Respond:
https://youtu.be/39IUOeQvaOw
FOLLOW US ONLINE:
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acTVism/
► Instagram: actv_munich
► Website: http://www.actvism.org/
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/acTVismMunich
► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/acTVismMunich/
DONATE:
► PayPal: [email protected]
► Patreon: https://bit.ly/2xbLFIp
► Betterplace (Credit Card incl.): https://bit.ly/2O7iwci
► INT. BANK ACC: DE89430609678224073600
For our German viewers // Für unsere deutschen Zuschauer:
Für Community-Übersetzungen sind wir stets dankbar. Bitte schicken Sie die Übersetzung zur Korrektur an uns, nach der wir diese dann ins Video einpflegen werden. Bitte haben Sie Verständnis.
Citation of YouTube Thumbnail:
Author: UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe
Link: https://news.un.org/en/story/2019/05/1039581
Note: acTVism Munich is a non-profit, volunteer-based and independent media organization. No copyright harm or infringement is intended. All content produced by acTVism Munich is for educational and commercial purposes. In case copyright or license were not properly stated, please contact us via [email protected] and we shall take down or change the citation according to the author's wishes.
#wikileaks #julianassange #assange #nilsmelzer
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
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