HIGH ALERT

https://www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/3222000/us-navy-hit-chinese-hacking-campaign-report-says https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/05/28/asia-pacific/us-navy-hack-china/
https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/homeland-security/fy-23-fact-sheet
https://www.newsweek.com/emergency-satellite-phones-issued-senators-fuel-conspiracy-claims-1802141
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3688602-pentagon-confirms-us-in-talks-with-musks-company-over-funding-ukraines-starlink/
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/3659726-musk-activating-starlink-satellite-internet-in-iran-after-biden-administration-relaxes-sanctions/
https://www.trtworld.com/middle-east/iraq-unveils-plans-for-dollar17b-asia-europe-transportation-project-13403159
https://saharareporters.com/2023/05/27/katsina-based-female-journalist-goes-hiding-over-threats-life-assault-nigerian-police
https://www.ntd.com/taiwan-reports-chinese-aircraft-carrier-sailed-through-strait_922102.html
https://saharareporters.com/2023/05/27/nigerian-police-order-divisional-headquarters-fish-out-personnel-collecting-bribe
https://www.malaymail.com/news/world/2023/05/28/biden-cuts-deal-in-principle-with-republicans-to-avert-catastrophic-us-default/71314
https://apnews.com/article/iran-afghanistan-clash-water-rights-48324a0cdc9158713a39edae7460cd5e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.