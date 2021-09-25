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Barbie Iris Stitch Dress
Mimi's Crochet Corner
Mimi's Crochet Corner
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20 views • September 25, 2021
Barbie crochet tutorial step by step instructions. You can use this pattern for your personal use only, do not sell my patterns or reproduce them under your name.

Buy patterns at - barbiecrochet.gumroad.com

Mimi's Crochet Corner - youtube.com/c/MiMisCrochetCorner

I use a size #2 (2.25mm) hook & Hobby Lobby Egyptian #10 cotton. It is a little finer than other #10 cotton threads. I also crochet tight, so if you have any problems my suggestion is when you start, crochet 1- 2 rows & measure it around the waist so it overlaps enough for snaps. Change your hook until you get that measurement, then start on the pattern.
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gardenhomebarbiebarbie dolldoll patternscrochet patternsbarbie clothescrochet threadcrochet hook
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy