Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHAT IF HIS PEOPLE PRAYED | 2-19-2024
channel image
Coach Dave LIVE
106 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

Show #2090


Show Notes:


Hobbs Prayer  https://www.facebook.com/reel/1425871454703477

Alex on Obama  https://www.facebook.com/reel/312982728394559

Alex....They Hate You  https://www.facebook.com/reel/820424536559199

Letter to the American Church  https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/letter-to-the-american-church-5569329?utm_source=Goodevening&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=gv-02-18-2024&est=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAaeMlexoY0NLA46Quv2pVRbd1xsFxFM6N1%2BlGGwwcwsT0h0k%3D

Hebrews 11  : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=hebrews+11&version=KJV

Revelation 21:8  : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=rev+21%3A8&version=KJV

Pictures of mans depiction of Jesus : https://search.brave.com/images?q=Picture%20of%20Jesus


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV


Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event


Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate


Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
winningtruthfaithcoach dave live

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket