The Human Toll of our Covid-19 Response | Dr Sherri Tenpenny

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"I imagine that many Americans, they're speechless about what's happening. It's like you can hardly even put it into words. You just cannot believe what's happening in front of your eyes. You feel it, it has to be a movie and sooner or later you can turn off the channel." - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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