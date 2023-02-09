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jimmydore The WHO’s “Health Plan” Is All About SURVEILLANCE – Not Health!
The Jimmy Dore Show @thejimmydoreshowhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k463EHMw2DQ
https://rumble.com/v28makk-the-who-is-all-about-surveillance-not-health.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k463EHMw2DQ/
The WHO’s “Health Plan” Is All About SURVEILLANCE – Not Health!