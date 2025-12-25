This guy just caught ChatGPT doing something absolutely wild.



He held up his camera and asked ChatGPT to review his photo. AI gave him detailed feedback on the lighting and composition.



Here's the problem: he never uploaded anything.



When he called it out, AI apologized and asked him to upload the photo. So the guy pretended he uploaded it, without actually doing anything.



ChatGPT STILL described the photo in detail.



The craziest part is when he kept pushing, AI doubled down with more excuses and fake explanations.

Source @The Awakened Species ☀️

