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Yellowstone slaughters wild Bison to shrink park’s herds!!!?
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33 views • March 31, 2020
Yellowstone National Park is done capturing wild bison for the year after rounding up almost 550 of the wild animals and sending most to slaughter as part of a population control program, park officials said.
The culling is carried out under a legal agreement between federal and state officials aimed at preventing the spread of an animal disease to cattle.
In addition to those captured, about 270 bison have been killed by Native American tribal hunters as the hulking beasts migrated outside the park to graze at lower elevations in Montana, according to figures released Friday.
The culling is carried out under a legal agreement between federal and state officials aimed at preventing the spread of an animal disease to cattle.
In addition to those captured, about 270 bison have been killed by Native American tribal hunters as the hulking beasts migrated outside the park to graze at lower elevations in Montana, according to figures released Friday.
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