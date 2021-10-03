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EOD Het PES Journaal Episode 11 PES Framework Book Index
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In this episode, the PES Model is used as an index to show books/writers, who have exposed a specific part of the political ecosystem and who have helped to clarify the different parts of the PES. Based on this episode, you will have a clear understanding of the PES model, and you will have a clear understanding of the writers/books, who have exposed a specific part of the political ecosystem.
Highlights in this episode
…
Before I will plot these fragments, these puzzle pieces in my framework, in my model of leading intellectuals, I will first explain my model called the Political Ecosystem Model.
Social Construct:
At the core of the PES Model lies the Social Construct, this stands for the ideology behind the shaping and building of a society.
Political Pillar:
The ideology of the Social Construct and therefore the Social Construct itself is a product of the Political Pillar. The Political pillar stands for the established political parties who run the country and the political pillar stands for the government institutions. The governors of these institutions are representatives and gatekeepers of the core ideology of the social construct. Their ideology is based on ideological concepts created by philosophers.
Welfare State:
A system whereby the state undertakes to protect the health and well-being of its citizens, especially those in financial or social need, by means of grants, pensions, and other benefits. The actual contents and deployment of the welfare state is based on the social construct.
Culture:
The ideas, customs, and social behaviour of a society, which is a result of the themes/topics that carry the Social Construct and which are propagated by the Media Pillar, Education Pillar, Corporate Pillar and Political Pillar.
Media Pillar:
Is comprised of the mainstream media parties which are directly or indirectly financially supported by the government with tax payers money and which are run by officers who are representatives and gatekeepers of the core ideology of the Social Construct.
Education Pillar:
The public education financed by the government with taxpayers money and which are run by officers who are representatives and gatekeepers of the core ideology of the Social Construct.
Corporate pillar:
Is comprised of multinationals and NGO’s, which are run by officers who are representatives and gatekeepers of the core ideology of the Social Construct. The corporate pillar is heavily financially supported through innovation funds and subsidies and tax rulings by The Political Pillar in relation to the political ideological themes of the Social Construct
All these pillars protect and advocate the Social Construct of the Political Ecosystem
Now you understand the PES Model, I will plot the various intellectuals and their puzzle pieces in the Model. This will allow you to see and understand which part of the Political Ecosystem they have exposed.
PES serving as an Index:
Books mentioned in this video
Political Readings of Descartes in Continental Thought – Alon Segev
England and the need for nations – Roger Scrutton
De scheppende kracht van de natie – Thorbecke
Political Pillar:
Democracy in America – Alexis de Tocqueville
De intellectuele verleiding – Frits Bolkenstein
Political Pillar and Social Construction:
Be Like the Fox about Machiavelli – Erica Benner
The international Jew – Henry Ford
Model-Platonism’ in economics – Hans Albert
Media & Political Pillar:
Propaganda – Jacques Ellul
Corporate Pillar:
The Technological Society – Jacques Ellul
I will end this episode with a quote by Peter Beard:
Africa, as a metaphor of the biggest thing in our lives: nature.
And we’re basically the destroyers of nature.
And, we’re going to destroy ourselves in the bargain, that’s how smart we are.
And, we’ve done it here in Starvo (Starvo a nickname for the Tsavo region in Kenya)
And we’re going to do it in China.
And we’re going to do it, in the, in the Mid-East
And we’re going to do it in Japan and just about everywhere.
Because we have not learned how to be civilized yet.
A lot of pangas (heavy knife)
A lot of … robbery cheating stealing murdering torturing to death a lot of imprisonment, army takeovers, fascism.
Totally[…], black dark, horrifying, black totalitarianism.
Everything the do-gooders are begging for, is going to come here.
Tekst, opname & presentatie:
Maurits v. Falkenreck
Video editing & graphics:
Jeroen Carelse
Music:
Summertime Love by LAKEY INSPIRED
Schilderij intro & outro
Jeroen Carelse
Visit https://enofdarkness.art for more
Highlights in this episode
…
Before I will plot these fragments, these puzzle pieces in my framework, in my model of leading intellectuals, I will first explain my model called the Political Ecosystem Model.
Social Construct:
At the core of the PES Model lies the Social Construct, this stands for the ideology behind the shaping and building of a society.
Political Pillar:
The ideology of the Social Construct and therefore the Social Construct itself is a product of the Political Pillar. The Political pillar stands for the established political parties who run the country and the political pillar stands for the government institutions. The governors of these institutions are representatives and gatekeepers of the core ideology of the social construct. Their ideology is based on ideological concepts created by philosophers.
Welfare State:
A system whereby the state undertakes to protect the health and well-being of its citizens, especially those in financial or social need, by means of grants, pensions, and other benefits. The actual contents and deployment of the welfare state is based on the social construct.
Culture:
The ideas, customs, and social behaviour of a society, which is a result of the themes/topics that carry the Social Construct and which are propagated by the Media Pillar, Education Pillar, Corporate Pillar and Political Pillar.
Media Pillar:
Is comprised of the mainstream media parties which are directly or indirectly financially supported by the government with tax payers money and which are run by officers who are representatives and gatekeepers of the core ideology of the Social Construct.
Education Pillar:
The public education financed by the government with taxpayers money and which are run by officers who are representatives and gatekeepers of the core ideology of the Social Construct.
Corporate pillar:
Is comprised of multinationals and NGO’s, which are run by officers who are representatives and gatekeepers of the core ideology of the Social Construct. The corporate pillar is heavily financially supported through innovation funds and subsidies and tax rulings by The Political Pillar in relation to the political ideological themes of the Social Construct
All these pillars protect and advocate the Social Construct of the Political Ecosystem
Now you understand the PES Model, I will plot the various intellectuals and their puzzle pieces in the Model. This will allow you to see and understand which part of the Political Ecosystem they have exposed.
PES serving as an Index:
Books mentioned in this video
Political Readings of Descartes in Continental Thought – Alon Segev
England and the need for nations – Roger Scrutton
De scheppende kracht van de natie – Thorbecke
Political Pillar:
Democracy in America – Alexis de Tocqueville
De intellectuele verleiding – Frits Bolkenstein
Political Pillar and Social Construction:
Be Like the Fox about Machiavelli – Erica Benner
The international Jew – Henry Ford
Model-Platonism’ in economics – Hans Albert
Media & Political Pillar:
Propaganda – Jacques Ellul
Corporate Pillar:
The Technological Society – Jacques Ellul
I will end this episode with a quote by Peter Beard:
Africa, as a metaphor of the biggest thing in our lives: nature.
And we’re basically the destroyers of nature.
And, we’re going to destroy ourselves in the bargain, that’s how smart we are.
And, we’ve done it here in Starvo (Starvo a nickname for the Tsavo region in Kenya)
And we’re going to do it in China.
And we’re going to do it, in the, in the Mid-East
And we’re going to do it in Japan and just about everywhere.
Because we have not learned how to be civilized yet.
A lot of pangas (heavy knife)
A lot of … robbery cheating stealing murdering torturing to death a lot of imprisonment, army takeovers, fascism.
Totally[…], black dark, horrifying, black totalitarianism.
Everything the do-gooders are begging for, is going to come here.
Tekst, opname & presentatie:
Maurits v. Falkenreck
Video editing & graphics:
Jeroen Carelse
Music:
Summertime Love by LAKEY INSPIRED
Schilderij intro & outro
Jeroen Carelse
Visit https://enofdarkness.art for more
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