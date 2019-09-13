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Demons Believe in Jesus. So What if You Do, Too? Simply Believing Doesn't Make You A Christian
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200 views • September 13, 2019
Does simply believing on the name of Jesus the Christ save you from sin and death? Find out in this video where Ken digs into the real guts of an often preached passage that is often misquoted. Find out what really constitutes salvation and escape from hell and judgment. Don't trust opinions, look into the actual Bible passages on this singular and most important doctrine of all...SALVATION.
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