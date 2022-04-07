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International Board of Education - Oh Yes, There Is!
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10 views • April 07, 2022
Have you ever heard of an “international board of education”? Don’t believe there is one or ever could be? Join The Liberty Belles in this episode where an international board of education does exist, who that entity is, what the entity will do, how long is has been in the works, and the effect it will have on not only children, but everyone.
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, UgeTube, and Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
The Liberty Belles will be going “live” on our Facebook page every Thursday at 11:30 AM for our weekly broadcast. Follow us there for any updates, changes, or breaking news and events.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. Don’t forget to drop by The Liberty Belles Facebook page and leave your thoughts and comments.
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
Sources:
https://unesdoc.unesco.org/in/documentViewer.xhtml?v=2.1.196&;id=p::usmarcdef_0000068197&file=/in/rest/annotationSVC/DownloadWatermarkedAttachment/attach_import_7548c578-9984-4ee9-8ebf-1e2f791d2ee8%3F_%3D068197engo.pdf&locale=en&multi=true&ark=/ark:/48223/pf0000068197/PDF/068197engo.pdf#page=5&zoom=auto,71,743
https://www.commoncorediva.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/1_2002UNESCO-768x346.jpg
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2017/10/14/a-response/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2017/08/24/seeing-more-about-education/
https://en.unesco.org/futuresofeducation/international-commission
http://www.ibe.unesco.org/en
https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000368992
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2016/01/21/ccssunesco-ideology-anyone/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2014/09/24/would-you-believe-it-evil-hath-no-place-in-education/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2015/05/20/wybi-global-ed-for-all-through-2030/
http://ceanet.net/A2kG2kEdNWO.pdf
https://www.educationnext.org/unrequited-promise/
https://books.google.com/books?id=r9_zDwAAQBAJ&;pg=PA104&lpg=PA104&dq=glaser+strauss+common+core&source=bl&ots=SahRzTRTNI&sig=ACfU3U3j0jtUHWtJxUItCR7gE4Sz1V-JgA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj66OHJstr2AhVOD0QIHaOMCC0Q6AF6BAhHEAI#v=onepage&q=glaser%20strauss%20common%20core&f=false
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/2021/06/10/in-depth-article-on-project-best/
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/2012/09/11/the-true-goal-of-school-choice/
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/?s=international+school+board
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, UgeTube, and Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
The Liberty Belles will be going “live” on our Facebook page every Thursday at 11:30 AM for our weekly broadcast. Follow us there for any updates, changes, or breaking news and events.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. Don’t forget to drop by The Liberty Belles Facebook page and leave your thoughts and comments.
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
Sources:
https://unesdoc.unesco.org/in/documentViewer.xhtml?v=2.1.196&;id=p::usmarcdef_0000068197&file=/in/rest/annotationSVC/DownloadWatermarkedAttachment/attach_import_7548c578-9984-4ee9-8ebf-1e2f791d2ee8%3F_%3D068197engo.pdf&locale=en&multi=true&ark=/ark:/48223/pf0000068197/PDF/068197engo.pdf#page=5&zoom=auto,71,743
https://www.commoncorediva.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/1_2002UNESCO-768x346.jpg
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2017/10/14/a-response/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2017/08/24/seeing-more-about-education/
https://en.unesco.org/futuresofeducation/international-commission
http://www.ibe.unesco.org/en
https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000368992
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2016/01/21/ccssunesco-ideology-anyone/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2014/09/24/would-you-believe-it-evil-hath-no-place-in-education/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2015/05/20/wybi-global-ed-for-all-through-2030/
http://ceanet.net/A2kG2kEdNWO.pdf
https://www.educationnext.org/unrequited-promise/
https://books.google.com/books?id=r9_zDwAAQBAJ&;pg=PA104&lpg=PA104&dq=glaser+strauss+common+core&source=bl&ots=SahRzTRTNI&sig=ACfU3U3j0jtUHWtJxUItCR7gE4Sz1V-JgA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj66OHJstr2AhVOD0QIHaOMCC0Q6AF6BAhHEAI#v=onepage&q=glaser%20strauss%20common%20core&f=false
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/2021/06/10/in-depth-article-on-project-best/
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/2012/09/11/the-true-goal-of-school-choice/
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/?s=international+school+board
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com
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