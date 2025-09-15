Metal Slug X (1999, Arcade)

Metal Slug X (or Metal Slug X - Super Vehicle-001 ) is a shoot'em up and run'n' gun game developed and published by SNK. It was also released for Neo Geo AES, Neo Geo CD and Playstation, and for Wii, PSP and Playstation 2 as part of a compilation. The game was later re-released for PS3, iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Linux, macOS and Switch.



Metal Slug X is an updated version of Metal Slug 2, which was developed to iron out the slow down problems of Metal Slug 2. However, the game also received some changes:

Additional weapons weapons weer added, and more power-ups, items, and prisoners cane be found in most of the levels. Stages can now have different day times: twilight, sunset, or dusk.

Some of the locations and vehicles in the game have been altered. the number of enemies was raised, and some of the enemies' placement has been changed. Many weapons have a stronger explosive force. Explosions yield more unexpected results. Additional enemies were created, and some of the levels were restructured. Finally, the soundtrack has been re-mixed.

