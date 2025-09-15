Metal Slug X (1999, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Metal Slug X (or Metal Slug X - Super Vehicle-001 ) is a shoot'em up
and run'n' gun game developed and published by SNK. It was also released
for Neo Geo AES, Neo Geo CD and Playstation, and for Wii, PSP and
Playstation 2 as part of a compilation. The game was later re-released
for PS3, iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Linux, macOS and Switch.
Metal Slug X is an updated version of Metal Slug 2, which was developed to iron out the slow down problems of Metal Slug 2. However, the game also received some changes:
Additional weapons weapons weer added, and more power-ups, items, and prisoners cane be found in most of the levels. Stages can now have different day times: twilight, sunset, or dusk.
Some of the locations and vehicles in the game have been altered. the number of enemies was raised, and some of the enemies' placement has been changed. Many weapons have a stronger explosive force. Explosions yield more unexpected results. Additional enemies were created, and some of the levels were restructured. Finally, the soundtrack has been re-mixed.