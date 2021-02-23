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Ethiopians Martyred Defending the Ark of the Covenant
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533 views • February 23, 2021
Eight-hundred brave Christians were reportedly martyred in Ethiopia defending the Ark of the Covenant. Now is the time to rise up and defend the innocent with force, and pluck the prey from the jaws of satan.
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http://RetaliationMovie.com
[email protected]
http://ProjectSEE.com
http://RetaliationMovie.com
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