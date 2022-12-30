Create New Account
Landwasser Viadukt - An Engineering Achievement
Landwasser Viadukt, in Switzerland is a remarkable engineering feat over 100 years ago (built between March 1901 and October 1902).

With a height of 65 meters and a total length of 136 meters, with its southeastern abutment connecting directly to the Landwasser Tunnel. A single-track six arched curved limestone railway viaduct. It spans the Landwasser between Schmitten and Filisur, in the canton of Graubünden, The limestone pillars were built up around a steel-reinforced core.

It has been placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

