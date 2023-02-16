https://gettr.com/post/p28j93ha368

2023.02.16 A comparison of ChatGPT's answers to several questions in Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese:

1. Are there cases of organ harvesting from the Falun Gong practitioners in China? 2. What are the beliefs of the founder of Falun Gong - Mr. Li Hongzhi? The answers seem very much like official Communist Party documents, where anything anti-communist is said to be controversial.

ChatGPT繁简对比问题和答案：1.法轮功是否被活摘器官？2. 李洪志的信仰是什么？答案百分之百是共产党的官方文件，只要是反共产党的都存在争议。



