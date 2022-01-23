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🚨 Former WHO vice-president speaks at an EU summit - he vaccine is the biggest scandal of medical history
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152 views • January 23, 2022
🚨 Former WHO vice-president speaks at an EU summit - he vaccine is the biggest scandal of medical history
🚨Former WHO vice-president speaks at an EU summit: Approving and promoting the vaccine is the biggest scandal of medical history.
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====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/7608
https://twitter.com/PolcaDorka/status/1484670417583357953?s=2
https://twitter.com/PolcaDorka/status/1484670417583357953?s=20
Former WHO vice-president speaks at an EU summit: Approving and promoting the vaccine is the biggest scandal of medical history.
https://marktaliano.net/former-who-vice-president-speaks-at-an-eu-summit-approving-and-promoting-the-vaccine-is-the-biggest-scandal-of-medical-history-https-t-me-grantwickham/
🚨Former WHO vice-president speaks at an EU summit: Approving and promoting the vaccine is the biggest scandal of medical history.
2/2
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/7608
https://twitter.com/PolcaDorka/status/1484670417583357953?s=2
https://twitter.com/PolcaDorka/status/1484670417583357953?s=20
Former WHO vice-president speaks at an EU summit: Approving and promoting the vaccine is the biggest scandal of medical history.
https://marktaliano.net/former-who-vice-president-speaks-at-an-eu-summit-approving-and-promoting-the-vaccine-is-the-biggest-scandal-of-medical-history-https-t-me-grantwickham/
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