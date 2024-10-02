© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #400
1. 12:04 RPN Anniversary 400 Episodes later
2. 34:17 Another failed Trump Assassination attempt. More questions, Different Responses
3. 55:33 Another woke show by Disney “Agatha All Along” is the Wokest Show yet
4. 1:17:06 US moves fighting force into the Middle East (October Surprise?)
5. 1:37:16 P Diddy Arrested and Charged with multiple counts, including trafficking
6. 2:06:10 Non-Confidence Vote called by CPC but other parties still support Trudeau in House of Commons
7. 2:23:30 Truth About Dr Disrespect Revealed! It was fake
