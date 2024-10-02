Red Pill Nation Hangout #400

1. 12:04 RPN Anniversary 400 Episodes later

2. 34:17 Another failed Trump Assassination attempt. More questions, Different Responses

3. 55:33 Another woke show by Disney “Agatha All Along” is the Wokest Show yet

4. 1:17:06 US moves fighting force into the Middle East (October Surprise?)

5. 1:37:16 P Diddy Arrested and Charged with multiple counts, including trafficking

6. 2:06:10 Non-Confidence Vote called by CPC but other parties still support Trudeau in House of Commons

7. 2:23:30 Truth About Dr Disrespect Revealed! It was fake





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/