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The Pakistan Air Force stated that it has laid the groundwork for the acquisition of long-range precision weapons (possibly the PL-15E, though it remains unclear whether AVIC would export the PL-17), next-generation platforms (J-35AE), additional Chengdu J-10CE fighters, as well as upgrades for the existing JF-17 Thunder fleet.
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IDF carrying out controlled demolitions of houses in the town of Al-Bayada in southern Lebanon