Xi Calls for a New World Order, Promoting the Globalists

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4/21/2021 Steve Bannon, referring to the lead story of Financial Times that Xi calls for a New World Order during the Boao Forum, reiterated that this New World Order, which is endorsed by Financial Times, endangers the global leadership of the United States. Also, Mr. Bannon pointed out that those globalist capitalists were still buying it without demanding a full investigation of the international team into Wuhan lab.