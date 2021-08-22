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Manufacturing Consent (1992)
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72 views • August 22, 2021
Manufacturing Consent (1992)
Re: VHS Transfer Archive: Educational Documentary
In this documentary, linguist and liberal political activist Noam Chomsky presents his thoughts on how the mass media works against democracy's best interests. The corporations and investors controlling the outlets where most people get their news, he argues, selectively choose what to cover for reasons having to do with personal agendas and retaining power, rather than what's best for readers and viewers. After discussing examples, Chomsky gives suggestions on how to be a well-informed citizen.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: VHS Transfer Archive: Educational Documentary
In this documentary, linguist and liberal political activist Noam Chomsky presents his thoughts on how the mass media works against democracy's best interests. The corporations and investors controlling the outlets where most people get their news, he argues, selectively choose what to cover for reasons having to do with personal agendas and retaining power, rather than what's best for readers and viewers. After discussing examples, Chomsky gives suggestions on how to be a well-informed citizen.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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