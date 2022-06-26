Explaining the Faith - Why Does God Allow Suffering, Illness, Tragedy, etc

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Fr. Chris AlarJune 25, 2022
What is the meaning of suffering, sickness, loss, and death? Why would a "merciful" God allow such things? Fr. Chris Alar answers these questions in a powerful way that will give you the strength to understand and persevere in the midst of such trials.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oY7vHXEXIr8