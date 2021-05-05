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DOCTORS, ALONG WITH MANY STORES AND SERVICES ARE NOW REFUSING TO ADMIT THE VACCINATED
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171 views • May 05, 2021
DOCTORS, ALONG WITH MANY STORES AND SERVICES ARE NOW REFUSING TO ADMIT THE VACCINATED
DOCTORS, ALONG WITH MANY STORES AND SERVICES ARE NOW REFUSING TO ADMIT THE VACCINATED [2021-05-03] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
The people that are taking the Covid-19 mRNA Inoculations are the current LEPERS of society. They are harming the healthy people that are not falling for the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic, doing their own research, and NOT taking the Depopulation Jab.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=will%20paranormal&;kind=video
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DOCTORS, ALONG WITH MANY STORES AND SERVICES ARE NOW REFUSING TO ADMIT THE VACCINATED [2021-05-03] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
The people that are taking the Covid-19 mRNA Inoculations are the current LEPERS of society. They are harming the healthy people that are not falling for the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic, doing their own research, and NOT taking the Depopulation Jab.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=will%20paranormal&;kind=video
My Links:
Website: https://shanestpierre.wixsite.com/website
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/shane_st_pierre
MINDS (most active) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
RoxyTube https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
Data Archive https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
Drop Space https://drop.space/@Shane_St_Pierre
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-102324485311941
ODYSEE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
WEGO https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
RoxyTube Playlist https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
RocyCast FB Alt https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Roxycast Page: https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
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