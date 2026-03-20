Macron on Lebanon: "Israel's ground military operation, like the bombings, are not appropriate - & are even unacceptable under international law."

Macron on Lebanon:

"Israel's ground military operation, like the bombings, are not appropriate — and are even unacceptable under international law."

He adds that Israel occupied Lebanon for years before and "did not produce the expected results."

Adding: News Max from officials: Sailors and Marines have shortened their vacation periods and completed their training to accelerate their deployment process.

Adding:

WSJ (https://www.wsj.com/finance/commodities-futures/saudi-arabia-sees-a-spike-to-180-oil-if-energy-shock-persists-past-april-2fe729d7?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_2):

Saudi Arabia Sees a Spike to $180 Oil if Energy Shock Persists Past April

Saudi Aramco's internal modelers are running scenarios they don't want to be running.

Their base case: if the Strait of Hormuz stays closed and energy disruptions persist, oil hits $150 by mid-April, then $165, then $180 by late April. Wood Mackenzie puts $200 a barrel as "not outside the realms of possibility."

This is not analyst speculation. These are Saudi Arabia's own numbers, from officials inside the kingdom that depends on oil revenue to function.

The war has already pushed prices up 50% since February 28. Brent briefly hit $119 Thursday. US gasoline is now $3.88 a gallon, up from $2.93 a month ago. Diesel is at $5.10.

The Fed chair warned Wednesday the oil shock will put downward pressure on employment and upward pressure on inflation simultaneously.