Pfizer VAXX poisoned TikTok comedian dead by suicide

"This is going to sound insane and it might be, but I just want to make it clear and public that I would NEVER commit self-delete. I am genuinely the happiest I've been in years and looking forward to a better future. Be kind ❤️"

@BrandonCurington1

"Feds on u or what"

@vonviddy

@vonviddy

"Worse, my parents"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/post/Ugkx__X2ALc1KLmKmkKBm0IUAYySWTr1rERq

"TikToker VonViddy has taken his own life ... and his final video to fans is haunting, all about the ups and downs of his life -- talking about how he hopes to be remembered. Von, whose real name is Joe Muchlinski, died Monday after "losing his long battle to mental illness" ... according to his sister, Martha."

https://www.tmzDOTcom/2023/08/23/tiktok-vonviddy-dead-dies-suicide-posting-video-life-struggles/



