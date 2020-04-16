© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Wuhan Virus BioWar, 5G, InfoWar -- Robert Steele, Former Spy
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • April 16, 2020
This four-minute video points with admiration to the recent 1.5 hour video by Laurie Garrett, author of Betrayal of the Public Trust, and a short text summary for those who do not wish to spend 1.5 hours on video; and summarizes Robert Steele's Amazon #1 best seller white paper also free online, on the what, how, and why of the Wuhan situation -- this was a triple attack on China: a deliberate biowar infection; a deliberate 5G overlay reducing immunity and making the viral infections worse; and a massive global information war against China -- the media wrecked China, not the virus. Insider profit taking at stock exchanges around the world should be investigated, and all those who wrecked the Chinese and global economies with malice aforethought brought to the harshest form of justice possible.
References:
https://tinyurl.com/Garrett-Wuhan
https://tinyurl.com/Steele-Wuhan
#robertdavidsteele #wuhan #coronavirus
References:
https://tinyurl.com/Garrett-Wuhan
https://tinyurl.com/Steele-Wuhan
#robertdavidsteele #wuhan #coronavirus
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.