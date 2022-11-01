CANCER EXPLODES AFTER VAX! - Experts Are Speaking Out! - WHERE Is The Justice?

Ascent Nutrition - GET ORGANIC SUPPLEMENTS, COFFEES, OILS & MORE HERE:https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=232&aff_id=1682
BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682
Josh Sigurdson reports on the skyrocketing cancer rates across the board following the roll out of the death shot which indeed should only be classified as an injection but for the sake of ensuring people understand, we will call it a vaccine for now.
Experts are speaking out regarding the fact that these shots cannot even be classified as vaccines and that the governments of the world had to change the definition of the word to try and classify the mRNA poison under that label.
Countless studies and even the US government itself have admitted that the jab leads to cancer and with the rates going up constantly, there is no doubt we're witnessing a vaccine caused genocide take place.
So where is the justice following the state's mandates and coercion against bodily autonomy? This is still yet to be seen.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET TICKETS To Mariposa Freedom Fest and USE CODE WAM to save money HERE:
https://www.mariposafreedomfest.com/
GET TICKETS to The Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City and use code WAM HERE:
https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/146/
GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:
https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
Follow us on Parler HERE:
https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.