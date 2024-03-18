Demonization & Collapse of Civilization

Saints, Prepare yourselves, your churches, and your families as we descend into the Abyss. Your only hope is to surrender your lives unto the Lord Jesus Christ. You must be Born Again.

Jhn 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name: 13 Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.