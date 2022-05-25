Interview with a Georgian SNIPER - Says, He was Contacted from the US Embassy, and Invited to the NATO Training Center near Tbilisi, Belarus. 052522

A Belarusian TV channel showed an interview with a Georgian sniper who was being trained to participate in the August 2020 protests.



The interlocutor of the ONT journalist said that he has combat experience since 1993, participated in the wars in Abkhazia and Ossetia. Later he joined Saakashvili's security. At some point, he was contacted from the US Embassy and invited to the NATO training center near Tbilisi.



"I was not on the Maidan. My friend was a sniper there. With a combat mission, of course. We have been trained since 2019 to perform an almost similar operation in Belarus," he said.



The task of his group was to open fire on protesters and security forces in order to sow chaos. The second group with the participation of Ukrainians and Poles had to burn cars, shops, administrative buildings.