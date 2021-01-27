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World Bigfoot Radio/Montana Bigfoot Project ~ Bitterroot Bigfoot Expedition June 2020
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317 views • January 27, 2021
A short video detailing the Bigfoot evidence gathered in one particular area over the course of 3 years, 2018-2020. Team MBP (Montana Bigfoot Project...group on FACEBOOK) Have been going to this particular area for about 10 years, and it is usually only active in the spring. Music montage in this video and intro/outro music by SWAMP RITUAL, (available for download on CD Baby). All video and images taken by Michael Matt and Vinnie Guarniere III. Contact DUKE at [email protected]. WORLD BIGFOOT RADIO & MONTANA BIGFOOT PROJECT swag available from teespring. at https://teespring.com/stores/world-bigfoot-central JOIN MY GROUPS at MeWe : World Bigfoot Central, and on Fascistbook at: Montana Bigfoot Project. SEE YA THERE!
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