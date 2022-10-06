Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COLUMBIA PROFESSOR SAYS "US BOMBED NORD STREAM, BLOOMBERG HOST LOSES HIS MIND..!!
288 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

You will never see this dude on Bloomberg again. He didn't go off script, he burned it and backed it up. That truth is a sharp arrow. More on this one:----A Columbia University economist has claimed that the United States may be behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, declaring that multiple journalists have said they believe it was an attack directed by Washington, but are unable to report it.


Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, appeared on Bloomberg TV on Monday and was asked about the Ukraine conflict. "'I would bet (the explosion) was a US action, perhaps US and Poland," he said. He went on to say:


"Well, first, there is direct radar evidence that US military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk were circling over this area," Sachs said. "We also had the threat from the US [President Joe Biden] earlier this year that "one way or another we are going to end Nord Stream."


"We also had a remarkable statement from [US] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken last Friday in a press conference where he said "this is also a tremendous opportunity." "That's a strange way to talk if you're worried about piracy on international infrastructure of vital significance."


So there you have it.


SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE


Shared from and subscribe to:

99%

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/


Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21quarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket