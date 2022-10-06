COLUMBIA PROFESSOR SAYS "US BOMBED NORD STREAM, BLOOMBERG HOST LOSES HIS MIND..!!

You will never see this dude on Bloomberg again. He didn't go off script, he burned it and backed it up. That truth is a sharp arrow. More on this one:----A Columbia University economist has claimed that the United States may be behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, declaring that multiple journalists have said they believe it was an attack directed by Washington, but are unable to report it.





Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, appeared on Bloomberg TV on Monday and was asked about the Ukraine conflict. "'I would bet (the explosion) was a US action, perhaps US and Poland," he said. He went on to say:





"Well, first, there is direct radar evidence that US military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk were circling over this area," Sachs said. "We also had the threat from the US [President Joe Biden] earlier this year that "one way or another we are going to end Nord Stream."





"We also had a remarkable statement from [US] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken last Friday in a press conference where he said "this is also a tremendous opportunity." "That's a strange way to talk if you're worried about piracy on international infrastructure of vital significance."





So there you have it.





