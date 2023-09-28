Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 6, 2023

Episode 2101 - Rand Paul slams transgender surgery. Ukraine is so corrupt. Is the Book of Revelation upon us? Ted does a ten minute must here rant on choices. Is trench warfare upon us? Car defaults through the roof. Jail time for you if you stop a thief? Plus much more! High energy must listen show!
