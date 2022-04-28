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How Democrats Trick Black Voters into Choosing Failure | Candace Owens | POLITICS | Rubin Report
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94 views • April 28, 2022
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Candace Owens about how the Democratic Party creates a victim mentality in black voters, the similar results from slavery and Democratic policies on black literacy rates, how utopian ideas like the war on poverty fail those they intend to help, and why no black Americans are moving to Africa, in this special “best of” episode. Candace explains her political journey and how black Americans can choose a victor mentality over embracing victimhood and the myths of systemic racism. Candace also explains her own red pill moment involving Zoe Quinn, Gamergate, and Kickstarter. Candace also explains the importance of becoming a resilient person and much more!
WATCH all of the FULL Rubin Report interviews with CANDACE OWENS featured in this compilation below!
1. On Her Journey From Left to Right | Candace Owens | September 2017 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSAoitd1BTQ&;t=261s
2. Why I Almost Quit It All & Should You Apologize? | Candace Owens | May 2020 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5hqfM2xaLQ
3. Black Radicals Tricking White Liberals Into A Trap (Pt. 2) | Candace Owens | September 2020 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f54OJ5aqGOA
4. Slavery: The Details They Don't Teach You In School (Pt.3) | Candace Owens |
September 2020 |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gz0h_39-LVI
5. Will I Run for Office & the Most Pathetic Generation (Pt.1)| Candace Owens | November 2021 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSiB4_9k_JM
6. The Single Worst Mistake the Right Made When COVID Began | Candace Owens | November 2021 |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2LqJ2E_Axk&;t=23s
Is the state of US news driving you crazy? Does the coverage of political news rarely seem “fair and balanced”? Serious discussions on US politics is vital to having a healthy democracy. No matter what political party you belong to, we need to be able to hear a variety of political perspectives. Whether you majored in political science or just want to have a deeper understanding of the issues you’ll want to check out this playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEbhOtC9klbCr0iN2ANJbaV477B0eSpc6
To make sure you never miss a single Rubin Report video, click here to subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJdKr0Bgd_5saZYqLCa9mng?sub_confirmation=1
WATCH all of the FULL Rubin Report interviews with CANDACE OWENS featured in this compilation below!
1. On Her Journey From Left to Right | Candace Owens | September 2017 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSAoitd1BTQ&;t=261s
2. Why I Almost Quit It All & Should You Apologize? | Candace Owens | May 2020 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5hqfM2xaLQ
3. Black Radicals Tricking White Liberals Into A Trap (Pt. 2) | Candace Owens | September 2020 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f54OJ5aqGOA
4. Slavery: The Details They Don't Teach You In School (Pt.3) | Candace Owens |
September 2020 |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gz0h_39-LVI
5. Will I Run for Office & the Most Pathetic Generation (Pt.1)| Candace Owens | November 2021 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSiB4_9k_JM
6. The Single Worst Mistake the Right Made When COVID Began | Candace Owens | November 2021 |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2LqJ2E_Axk&;t=23s
Is the state of US news driving you crazy? Does the coverage of political news rarely seem “fair and balanced”? Serious discussions on US politics is vital to having a healthy democracy. No matter what political party you belong to, we need to be able to hear a variety of political perspectives. Whether you majored in political science or just want to have a deeper understanding of the issues you’ll want to check out this playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEbhOtC9klbCr0iN2ANJbaV477B0eSpc6
To make sure you never miss a single Rubin Report video, click here to subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJdKr0Bgd_5saZYqLCa9mng?sub_confirmation=1
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