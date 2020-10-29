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Covid-19_ EXPOSED (OFFICIAL MOVIE).
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307 views • October 29, 2020
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gH0HLZMQzdg
"This is the Covid-19: EXPOSED Official Movie. This is a 30-minute film in which the world-renowned pediatrician, Dr. Lawrence B. Palevsky, reveals the scientifically-backed TRUTH regarding the coronavirus.
In case this video is censored/deleted from YouTube, it will also be available to watch and download on my website: https://www.jasonshurka.com/covid-19-...
I look forward for you all to see this film filled with TRUTH!
Much Love,
Jason :)"
"This is the Covid-19: EXPOSED Official Movie. This is a 30-minute film in which the world-renowned pediatrician, Dr. Lawrence B. Palevsky, reveals the scientifically-backed TRUTH regarding the coronavirus.
In case this video is censored/deleted from YouTube, it will also be available to watch and download on my website: https://www.jasonshurka.com/covid-19-...
I look forward for you all to see this film filled with TRUTH!
Much Love,
Jason :)"
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