FTX Investor, Venture Capitalist Kevin O'Leary on the Collapse of the FTX
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 10 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/527393

Summary：11/12/2022 Kevin O'Leary, Venture Capitalist and shareholder of FTX, says although he has lost money in crypto, he will still invest in it, but before it gets regulated, no institutional investors will put fresh capital in this space. He wants to push through the Stablecoin Transparency Act as the stablecoin system is far superior than traditional payment systems like ACH and SWIFT.\n

bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

