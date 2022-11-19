FTX Investor, Venture Capitalist Kevin O'Leary on the Collapse of the FTX

https://gnews.org/articles/527393
Summary：11/12/2022 Kevin O'Leary, Venture Capitalist and shareholder of FTX, says although he has lost money in crypto, he will still invest in it, but before it gets regulated, no institutional investors will put fresh capital in this space. He wants to push through the Stablecoin Transparency Act as the stablecoin system is far superior than traditional payment systems like ACH and SWIFT.\n
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.