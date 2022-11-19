FTX Investor, Venture Capitalist Kevin O'Leary on the Collapse of the FTX

https://gnews.org/articles/527393

Summary：11/12/2022 Kevin O'Leary, Venture Capitalist and shareholder of FTX, says although he has lost money in crypto, he will still invest in it, but before it gets regulated, no institutional investors will put fresh capital in this space. He wants to push through the Stablecoin Transparency Act as the stablecoin system is far superior than traditional payment systems like ACH and SWIFT.





