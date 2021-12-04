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Covid Revealed - Dr. Bryan Ardis - How Patients Are Murdered By Drugs Given At ICU
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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544 views • December 04, 2021
https://vrevealed.com/c19/trailer?ref_id=61a8fde82563fM&;track=whatsapp

“stay home, stay safe”... for two weeks. Then we’ll return to normal.
That was almost two years ago.
What changed? MORE mandates and restrictions.

What has not been exposed is the unblemished truth.

Instead, there’s greater censorship and suppression than any issue in history.

Narratives have changed so fast you have chronic whiplash. Flip-flopping from one stance to another has been commonplace.

Big Tech is now a puppet master. Mainstream media has driven their narrative exclusively.

Anyone falling out of line is being canceled, fired, de-platformed, sued, harassed, and even had their lives threatened.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19dr bryan ardis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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